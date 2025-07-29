Russian army intensifies offensive actions in the Kamyanske area: Syrskyi visited the Zaporizhzhia direction

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Zaporizhzhia direction, where the enemy is intensifying offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kam'yanske, actively using guided aerial bombs, artillery, attack drones, and small assault groups. Syrskyi reported this on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

I keep the situation in threatening areas of the front under special control. One of them is Zaporizhzhia. There are relatively fewer combat engagements here than in other areas, but the enemy is intensifying offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Kam'yanske, actively using guided aerial bombs, artillery, attack drones, and small assault groups. Due to the enemy's activation, I worked with the units defending in Zaporizhzhia. I heard reports from commanders regarding combat operations, existing needs, and problematic issues. I gave appropriate orders for their resolution - said Syrskyi.

He noted that the plans of the Russian occupiers are known, and therefore measures are being taken to improve the interaction of military units and strengthen units to ensure the stability of the defense and prevent the enemy from approaching Zaporizhzhia.

The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade felt Russian pressure, which is observed along the entire line of combat engagement. The enemy recently launched a mechanized assault on the brigade's positions, but their plan failed.