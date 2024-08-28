Russian army hits a house in Donetsk region with a bomb at night: a whole family is killed in the rubble
Russian troops dropped a bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Donetsk region. An entire family was killed in the rubble of their house - parents aged 45 and 53, their son, 17, and daughter, 24.
On the night of August 28, Russian troops dropped a bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. It hit a house, killing an entire family - 45- and 53-year-old parents, as well as their son, 17, and daughter, 24. This was reported on Wednesday by the regional prosecutor's office, UNN reported.
According to the investigation, on August 28, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces dropped a bomb on the village of Izmailivka, Pokrovsk district. The munition hit the private sector, hitting a house. An entire family died under the rubble of the house - 45- and 53-year-old parents, as well as their son, 17, and daughter, 24. Rescuers unblocked their bodies from the rubble
Previously, the enemy struck with a guided aerial bomb.
Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
