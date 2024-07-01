Russian army fired eight times at the border of Sumy region - RMA

At night and in the morning on Monday, July 1, Russian troops fired eight times at the border communities of Sumy region, 21 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Details

Bilopilska community: shelling with the use of FPV drone (1 explosion).

Esman community: shelling with the use of FPV drones was recorded (3 explosions).

Yunakivska community: there was a shelling from a tank (1 explosion).

Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired from artillery (12 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: Russians attacked with artillery (1 explosion) and dropped 3 munitions from a UAV (3 explosions).

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 543,810 personnel and 8,099 tanks.