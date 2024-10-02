Russian army continues to attack Kherson region: a man is killed, a woman is wounded

The occupiers continue to shell Kherson region with drones and artillery, one person was killed and another was injured, UNN reports.

"Russians ended the life of another resident of Kherson. As a result of another artillery strike on the city, an elderly man riding a bicycle was fatally wounded. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said Oleksandr Prokudin, Chairman of the Kherson RMA.

Later, Kherson RMA reported that Russian troops attacked a woman in Antonivka with a drone.

"Around 14:00, the occupants dropped explosives from a UAV on a 61-year-old local woman who was on the street. She received an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her arm and leg. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care," the statement said.

Russians attack Kherson suburbs: three wounded