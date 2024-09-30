Russians attack Kherson suburbs: three wounded

In Kherson region, Russian troops shelled Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, injuring three people - two women and a man, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"At about 10:40, the Russian army attacked Antonivka. Two women, born in 1991 and 1966, and a man born in 2001 were injured in the attack. They sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

The victims, as indicated, went to the hospital on their own. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care.

In Kherson 3 injured due to Russian drone attacks in the morning, 3 more wounded in the region