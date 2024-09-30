In Kherson 3 injured due to Russian drone attacks in the morning, 3 more wounded in the region

Kherson has been under attack by Russian troops with drones since the morning, with three people reported injured. The enemy also attacked Velyka Oleksandrivka in the region, three more people were injured. And three people were hospitalized because of yesterday's enemy drone attacks. This was reported on Monday by the Kherson RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops reportedly attacked Kherson with UAVs several times today.

Around 10:00 a.m., a 71-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of the city. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest and legs. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with the necessary assistance, the RMA said.

Earlier, an ambulance team reportedly brought to the hospital women who were injured in the morning by a Russian drone strike in Kherson. Two women, aged 53 and 72, were diagnosed with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

In addition, according to the RMA, three local residents were injured in the Russian strike on Velyka Oleksandrivka. Two men, aged 45 and 62, and a 37-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the torso and head. An ambulance crew took them to a hospital for medical treatment.

Also yesterday afternoon, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Bilozerska community. Today, a 63-year-old man was admitted to the hospital after suffering an explosive injury, a concussion and a bruised chest. He was provided with the necessary medical care and will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

Two residents of the Kherson region who were injured by Russian UAVs yesterday were also treated in hospitals. In Beryslav, a 58-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and contusion when a drone dropped explosives. In Bilozerka, a 29-year-old woman was hospitalized and diagnosed with explosive trauma, contusion and concussion.