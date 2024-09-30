In Kherson 3 injured due to Russian drone attacks in the morning, 3 more wounded in the region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 72507 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104180 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168112 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138442 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143483 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139177 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182688 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173189 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104754 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100674 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110365 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112491 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51800 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 58394 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168112 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182688 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173189 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200564 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189466 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142100 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142136 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146831 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138241 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155107 views
In Kherson 3 injured due to Russian drone attacks in the morning, 3 more wounded in the region

In Kherson 3 injured due to Russian drone attacks in the morning, 3 more wounded in the region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17568 views

Russian troops attacked Kherson and the region, including with drones. At least 6 people were injured in the strikes today, sustaining explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. The injured are being provided with medical aid.

Kherson has been under attack by Russian troops with drones since the morning, with three people reported injured. The enemy also attacked Velyka Oleksandrivka in the region, three more people were injured. And three people were hospitalized because of yesterday's enemy drone attacks. This was reported on Monday by the Kherson RMA in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Russian troops reportedly attacked Kherson with UAVs several times today. 

Around 10:00 a.m., a 71-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of the city. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest and legs. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing him with the necessary assistance, the RMA said.

Earlier, an ambulance team reportedly brought to the hospital women who were injured in the morning by a Russian drone strike in Kherson. Two women, aged 53 and 72, were diagnosed with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

In addition, according to the RMA, three local residents were injured in the Russian strike on Velyka Oleksandrivka. Two men, aged 45 and 62, and a 37-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to the torso and head. An ambulance crew took them to a hospital for medical treatment.

Also yesterday afternoon, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Bilozerska community. Today, a 63-year-old man was admitted to the hospital after suffering an explosive injury, a concussion and a bruised chest. He was provided with the necessary medical care and will continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

Two residents of the Kherson region who were injured by Russian UAVs yesterday were also treated in hospitals. In Beryslav, a 58-year-old man sustained explosive trauma and contusion when a drone dropped explosives. In Bilozerka, a 29-year-old woman was hospitalized and diagnosed with explosive trauma, contusion and concussion.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
dniproDnipro
beryslavBeryslav
khersonKherson

