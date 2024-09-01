Russian army captures Paraskoviyivka in Donetsk region - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
DeepState analysts reported the capture of the village of Paraskoviivka in Donetsk region by Russian occupiers. They also noted Russian advances in Kostyantynivka, Hrodivka, Halytsynivka and near Pishchane.
Russian occupants managed to capture the village of Paraskoviyivka in Donetsk region on Sunday, September 1, DeepState analysts reported, UNN reports.
Details
In addition, according to analysts, the Russians also advanced in Kostiantynivka, Hrodivka, Halytsynivka and near Pishchane.
