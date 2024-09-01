Russian army captures Paraskoviyivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian occupants managed to capture the village of Paraskoviyivka in Donetsk region on Sunday, September 1, DeepState analysts reported, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, according to analysts, the Russians also advanced in Kostiantynivka, Hrodivka, Halytsynivka and near Pishchane.

