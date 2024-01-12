Russian army attacks Sumy region with artillery and mortars at night

Sumy region suffered two artillery and mortar attacks by Russian troops at night, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.



Details

"At night, Russians fired twice at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 4 explosions were recorded. The Velykopysarivska and Sveska hromadas were shelled," the UMA reported in Telegram.

As noted, in the Velykopysarivska hromada, the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions), in Sveska - 2 mortar explosions.

Rescuers came under fire twice while extinguishing fires caused by russian strikes in the Sumy region