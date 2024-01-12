Russian army attacks Sumy region with artillery and mortars at night
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shell Sumy region twice with artillery and mortars
Sumy region suffered two artillery and mortar attacks by Russian troops at night, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"At night, Russians fired twice at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 4 explosions were recorded. The Velykopysarivska and Sveska hromadas were shelled," the UMA reported in Telegram.
As noted, in the Velykopysarivska hromada, the enemy fired from artillery (2 explosions), in Sveska - 2 mortar explosions.
