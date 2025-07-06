Russian airports suspend operations due to drone attack threat

Due to the threat of drone attacks, airports in Russia are suspending their operations. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

More than 80 flights were delayed at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg. At Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo airports, there were dozens of delays, and the "Carpet" regime was introduced. A similar situation is observed in Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, and other Russian cities.

Also, airports in Pskov, Ivanovo, Tambov, and Kaluga do not serve aviation flights.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, July 5, explosions rang out in Russia's Saratov region. The city was attacked by ударні drones, and air defense was active. Russian media reported damage to the military airfield in Engels.