Russian airports suspend operations due to drone attack threat

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 19950 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 74650 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 90481 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 185678 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 320559 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 347033 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 139979 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116220 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127018 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195047 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to UkraineJuly 6, 09:36 AM • 35721 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals DetailsJuly 6, 12:52 PM • 40467 views
Women's mobilization: NSDC made a statement01:24 PM • 33769 views
Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes01:37 PM • 19406 views
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crime03:27 PM • 2913 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 127460 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 320561 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 347033 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 207634 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 206503 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 185680 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 67486 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 189244 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 216092 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 185499 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Russian airports suspend operations due to drone attack threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 471 views

Due to the threat of drone attacks, Russian airports, including Pulkovo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo, have suspended operations. Dozens of flights have been delayed, and a "Carpet" regime has been introduced in some cities.

Russian airports suspend operations due to drone attack threat

Due to the threat of drone attacks, airports in Russia are suspending their operations. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

More than 80 flights were delayed at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg. At Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Sheremetyevo airports, there were dozens of delays, and the "Carpet" regime was introduced. A similar situation is observed in Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, and other Russian cities.

Also, airports in Pskov, Ivanovo, Tambov, and Kaluga do not serve aviation flights.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, July 5, explosions rang out in Russia's Saratov region. The city was attacked by ударні drones, and air defense was active. Russian media reported damage to the military airfield in Engels.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9