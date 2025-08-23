$41.220.00
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 13025 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 13287 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 15135 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 10853 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 31624 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29122 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 24830 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24887 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24476 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13713 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Russian air strike injures two women in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

On August 22, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the village of Kivsharivka in Kupyansk district. As a result of the air strike, houses were damaged, and two women were injured.

Russian air strike injures two women in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the village of Kivsharivka from the air yesterday, two women were injured, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that on August 22, at about 11:00 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. Houses were damaged.

"Two women sustained injuries and wounds," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day. As a result of the shelling, 2 people died and 5 were injured. In the city of Kupyansk, a 61-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman died, and a 54-year-old man and women aged 53, 57, and 65 were injured; in the village of Kurhanne, Vilkhuvatka community, a 62-year-old woman was injured.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk