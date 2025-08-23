Russian air strike injures two women in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the village of Kivsharivka from the air yesterday, two women were injured, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation established that on August 22, at about 11:00 PM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. Houses were damaged.

"Two women sustained injuries and wounds," the report says.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day. As a result of the shelling, 2 people died and 5 were injured. In the city of Kupyansk, a 61-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman died, and a 54-year-old man and women aged 53, 57, and 65 were injured; in the village of Kurhanne, Vilkhuvatka community, a 62-year-old woman was injured.