Russian agent detained for fatal attack on Pokrovsk district

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 87526 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 121905 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125454 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167199 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166740 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270547 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177208 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166915 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240111 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 102885 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 82687 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 57160 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 53461 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 65400 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240089 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 250850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 236859 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 121868 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101582 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101931 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118343 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118905 views
Russian agent detained for fatal attack on Pokrovsk district

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26808 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an informant of the Russian military intelligence who adjusted the enemy's fire, which killed 6 civilians, including children, during a missile strike on a residential area in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a Russian military intelligence informant who collected intelligence on the Defense Forces and adjusted enemy fire on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

On January 6 this year, it was under its "guidance" that the racists launched a missile attack on a residential area in the Pokrovsk district. Then, as a result of enemy "arrivals," 6 civilians were killed, including two children. The attacker also monitored the presence and frequency of movement of echelons with heavy armored vehicles and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards the front line,

- the statement said.

Details

To fulfill this task, the Russian intelligence informant got a job as a train station kiosk saleswoman in the frontline area of the region. There, she "in the dark" solicited "necessary" information from station employees during confidential conversations and sales of goods. She also tried to covertly record the movement of Ukrainian troops.

She remotely transmitted all the information she received to a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. He has already been identified by the SBU.

For communication, the offenders used an anonymous chat in a popular messenger. The suspect transmitted intelligence in the form of text "reports" and electronic photos of Ukrainian objects with georeferencing.

As a result of the special operation, SBU officers exposed the enemy informant and detained her in her home.

AddendumAddendum

According to the investigation, the Russian group engaged the woman in cooperation before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. At that time, she came to the temporarily occupied Donetsk to visit her husband, a criminal serving a prison sentence in a local colony.

After his release, he voluntarily joined the ranks of the Russian private military company Wagner, and his wife began working for Russian military intelligence. In the summer of 2023, the defendant was contacted by her Russian "curator" who assigned her a task to gather information in the Bakhmut direction,

The SBU notes.

During the searches at the detainee's place of residence, the SBU seized a mobile phone used in reconnaissance and subversive activities. Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

There will be an adequate response to every manifestation of Russian terror: Zelensky on Russia's strike on Pokrovsk district06.01.24, 19:25 • 46068 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
bakhmutBakhmut
donetskDonetsk

