Russian agent detained for fatal attack on Pokrovsk district

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a Russian military intelligence informant who collected intelligence on the Defense Forces and adjusted enemy fire on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

On January 6 this year, it was under its "guidance" that the racists launched a missile attack on a residential area in the Pokrovsk district. Then, as a result of enemy "arrivals," 6 civilians were killed, including two children. The attacker also monitored the presence and frequency of movement of echelons with heavy armored vehicles and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards the front line, - the statement said.

Details

To fulfill this task, the Russian intelligence informant got a job as a train station kiosk saleswoman in the frontline area of the region. There, she "in the dark" solicited "necessary" information from station employees during confidential conversations and sales of goods. She also tried to covertly record the movement of Ukrainian troops.

She remotely transmitted all the information she received to a staff member of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. He has already been identified by the SBU.

For communication, the offenders used an anonymous chat in a popular messenger. The suspect transmitted intelligence in the form of text "reports" and electronic photos of Ukrainian objects with georeferencing.

As a result of the special operation, SBU officers exposed the enemy informant and detained her in her home.

AddendumAddendum

According to the investigation, the Russian group engaged the woman in cooperation before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. At that time, she came to the temporarily occupied Donetsk to visit her husband, a criminal serving a prison sentence in a local colony.

After his release, he voluntarily joined the ranks of the Russian private military company Wagner, and his wife began working for Russian military intelligence. In the summer of 2023, the defendant was contacted by her Russian "curator" who assigned her a task to gather information in the Bakhmut direction, The SBU notes.



During the searches at the detainee's place of residence, the SBU seized a mobile phone used in reconnaissance and subversive activities. Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

The attacker is in custody. She faces up to 12 years in prison.

