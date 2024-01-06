There will be an adequate response to every manifestation of Russian terror: Zelensky on Russia's strike on Pokrovsk district

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's deadly strike on the Pokrovsk district: "Every manifestation of Russian terror will be met with our adequate response," UNN reports.

These hours, a rescue operation is underway in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and in the Pokrovsk district after a Russian missile strike. The missiles are S-300. The necessary rescue forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are involved. They are dismantling the rubble. As of this time, more than ten people have been killed, including children, unfortunately... My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! - Zelensky said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians' strike was simply on ordinary residential buildings, on private houses. All the wounded are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Russia must feel - and always feel - that none of these strikes will be without consequences for the terrorist state. We must ensure this - with our strength, our own defense and political capabilities - Zelensky summarized.

Recall

Russian army strikes Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles, preliminary 11 dead, including 5 children.