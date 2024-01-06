ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
There will be an adequate response to every manifestation of Russian terror: Zelensky on Russia's strike on Pokrovsk district

There will be an adequate response to every manifestation of Russian terror: Zelensky on Russia's strike on Pokrovsk district

Zelenskiy promises a decisive response to Russia's rocket attack on Pokrovsk, which killed 11 people, including children.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's deadly strike on the Pokrovsk district: "Every manifestation of Russian terror will be met with our adequate response," UNN reports.

These hours, a rescue operation is underway in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and in the Pokrovsk district after a Russian missile strike. The missiles are S-300. The necessary rescue forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are involved. They are dismantling the rubble. As of this time, more than ten people have been killed, including children, unfortunately... My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! 

- Zelensky said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians' strike was simply on ordinary residential buildings, on private houses. All the wounded are being provided with the necessary assistance.

Russia must feel - and always feel - that none of these strikes will be without consequences for the terrorist state. We must ensure this - with our strength, our own defense and political capabilities

- Zelensky summarized.

Recall 

Russian army strikes Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles, preliminary 11 dead, including 5 children. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

