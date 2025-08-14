$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reported
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with Starmer
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:48 AM • 168288 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 142639 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
United Kingdom
North Korea
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

Russia will check "new citizens" for absolute loyalty - Ukrainian intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1328 views

Russian authorities plan to check new citizens for loyalty, which applies to residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine. The State Duma is also discussing paid education for migrant children and restrictions on the Russian language exam.

Russia will check "new citizens" for absolute loyalty - Ukrainian intelligence

The Russian authorities plan to thoroughly check all "new citizens" for full loyalty to the country's culture, laws, and traditions, the Human Rights Council under the Russian dictator announced. According to the initiators, "100% proven loyalty" should be the basis for retaining a passport. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kremlin "human rights activists," among millions of new citizens, there are those who "will never become patriots" and may pose a threat to national security. Primarily, checks will affect residents of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who received Russian passports, and later - migrants from Central Asia.

Kremlin sends youth from Donetsk region to "zombification watch" in Russia - CNS8/7/25, 8:04 AM • 3024 views

At the same time, the State Duma is discussing a bill that provides for paid education for children of migrants and limits to three free attempts to pass the Russian language exam.

Earlier, Russia already tightened legislation allowing deprivation of acquired citizenship, using it as a tool of pressure on opponents of the authorities

- reports Ukrainian intelligence.

This initiative underscores the Kremlin's increased control over new population groups and its desire to "weed out the unreliable," while simultaneously strengthening the country's repressive potential.

Crimean youth are forcibly sent to work in Russia's Kursk region - CNS8/14/25, 8:04 AM • 1966 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine