The Russian authorities plan to thoroughly check all "new citizens" for full loyalty to the country's culture, laws, and traditions, the Human Rights Council under the Russian dictator announced. According to the initiators, "100% proven loyalty" should be the basis for retaining a passport. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kremlin "human rights activists," among millions of new citizens, there are those who "will never become patriots" and may pose a threat to national security. Primarily, checks will affect residents of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who received Russian passports, and later - migrants from Central Asia.

At the same time, the State Duma is discussing a bill that provides for paid education for children of migrants and limits to three free attempts to pass the Russian language exam.

Earlier, Russia already tightened legislation allowing deprivation of acquired citizenship, using it as a tool of pressure on opponents of the authorities - reports Ukrainian intelligence.

This initiative underscores the Kremlin's increased control over new population groups and its desire to "weed out the unreliable," while simultaneously strengthening the country's repressive potential.

