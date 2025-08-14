$41.430.02
August 13, 07:25 PM • 12197 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 27520 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 33264 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 35027 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 38945 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 74156 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 76805 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 146832 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66250 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 122824 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Popular news
Propagandist Diana Panchenko lost her YouTube channel - Center for Countering DisinformationAugust 13, 07:38 PM • 4738 views
J.D. Vance and Keith Kellogg were present: Zelenskyy and the Presidential Office revealed details of the "coalition of the willing" meetingAugust 13, 07:54 PM • 3162 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhoto12:06 AM • 4536 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideo01:04 AM • 4166 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 4902 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 146832 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 122824 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 113844 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 124756 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 95853 views
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 22510 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 45215 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 98668 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 115256 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 48087 views
Crimean youth are forcibly sent to work in Russia's Kursk region - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Occupiers in Crimea are involving Ukrainian youth in construction work in Russia's Kursk region under the guise of "volunteer assistance." This is part of a campaign to exploit students and indoctrinate them.

Crimean youth are forcibly sent to work in Russia's Kursk region - CNS

Occupiers in Crimea continue to use Ukrainian youth as a labor and propaganda resource. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that under the guise of "volunteer assistance," students are forced to go to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation for construction work with mandatory elements of Kremlin propaganda.

The 12th so-called "humanitarian mission" of Crimean students has recently started. Among the "volunteers" are students of the fake Vernadsky Crimean Federal University, the College of Public Catering and Trade, as well as members of youth councils under the occupation administrations.

- the report says.

The CNS indicates that in reality, these trips are part of the Kremlin's campaign to exploit Ukrainian students and indoctrinate them.

"Such events, instead of education and development, integrate youth into the Russian military system and form a mobilization reserve for the Russian army," the CNS summarizes.

Recall

Students from temporarily occupied Donetsk were sent to Russia for a "memory watch," where they were fed myths about "great victory" and taught to hate.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Kursk Oblast
Crimea