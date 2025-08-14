Crimean youth are forcibly sent to work in Russia's Kursk region - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Occupiers in Crimea are involving Ukrainian youth in construction work in Russia's Kursk region under the guise of "volunteer assistance." This is part of a campaign to exploit students and indoctrinate them.
Occupiers in Crimea continue to use Ukrainian youth as a labor and propaganda resource. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that under the guise of "volunteer assistance," students are forced to go to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation for construction work with mandatory elements of Kremlin propaganda.
The 12th so-called "humanitarian mission" of Crimean students has recently started. Among the "volunteers" are students of the fake Vernadsky Crimean Federal University, the College of Public Catering and Trade, as well as members of youth councils under the occupation administrations.
The CNS indicates that in reality, these trips are part of the Kremlin's campaign to exploit Ukrainian students and indoctrinate them.
"Such events, instead of education and development, integrate youth into the Russian military system and form a mobilization reserve for the Russian army," the CNS summarizes.
Recall
Students from temporarily occupied Donetsk were sent to Russia for a "memory watch," where they were fed myths about "great victory" and taught to hate.