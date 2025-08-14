Occupiers in Crimea continue to use Ukrainian youth as a labor and propaganda resource. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that under the guise of "volunteer assistance," students are forced to go to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation for construction work with mandatory elements of Kremlin propaganda.

The 12th so-called "humanitarian mission" of Crimean students has recently started. Among the "volunteers" are students of the fake Vernadsky Crimean Federal University, the College of Public Catering and Trade, as well as members of youth councils under the occupation administrations. - the report says.

The CNS indicates that in reality, these trips are part of the Kremlin's campaign to exploit Ukrainian students and indoctrinate them.

"Such events, instead of education and development, integrate youth into the Russian military system and form a mobilization reserve for the Russian army," the CNS summarizes.

Students from temporarily occupied Donetsk were sent to Russia for a "memory watch," where they were fed myths about "great victory" and taught to hate.