What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
russia was expelled from the International Esports Federation

russia was expelled from the International Esports Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28440 views

The International eSports Federation (IESF) has suspended the membership of the russian Computer Sports Federation due to its activities in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The International Federation of Esports has upheld Ukraine's complaint and suspended the membership of the russian federation of Computer Sports. This is stated in the statement of the federation, UNN reports .

Details 

The management decided to temporarily expel Russia because the FCC started working in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The IESF Membership Committee met for a review session and considered all the evidence provided by both Ukraine and Russia. The IESF Membership Committee recommended to the IESF Board to suspend the membership of the FCC of the russian federation

- the International Federation of Esports said in a statement .

Video gamers may face irreversible hearing loss and tinnitus - study18.01.24, 02:30 • 24782 views

The suspension of russia's membership in the organization will last until the meeting of the IESF General Assembly , where the members of the organization will decide the fate of Russia.

It can either be reinstated or the suspension can be extended until the FCC removes the reason for the suspension. Probably, this refers to the FCC branches in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. 

Currently, russian esports players will be able to participate in tournaments under a neutral status.

Addendum

In February 2022, Russian esports teams were banned from competing in world tournaments under their flag, and some organizers completely suspended russian teams.

However, already in August 2023 , the IESF allowed teams from the russian federation to participate in tournaments with the russian flag and anthem.

Recall

Top Ukrainian athletes sign an open letter insisting that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympic Games. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SportsPolitics

