russia was expelled from the International Esports Federation

The International Federation of Esports has upheld Ukraine's complaint and suspended the membership of the russian federation of Computer Sports. This is stated in the statement of the federation, UNN reports .

The management decided to temporarily expel Russia because the FCC started working in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The IESF Membership Committee met for a review session and considered all the evidence provided by both Ukraine and Russia. The IESF Membership Committee recommended to the IESF Board to suspend the membership of the FCC of the russian federation - the International Federation of Esports said in a statement .

The suspension of russia's membership in the organization will last until the meeting of the IESF General Assembly , where the members of the organization will decide the fate of Russia.

It can either be reinstated or the suspension can be extended until the FCC removes the reason for the suspension. Probably, this refers to the FCC branches in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Currently, russian esports players will be able to participate in tournaments under a neutral status.

In February 2022, Russian esports teams were banned from competing in world tournaments under their flag, and some organizers completely suspended russian teams.

However, already in August 2023 , the IESF allowed teams from the russian federation to participate in tournaments with the russian flag and anthem.

