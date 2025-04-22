russia today launched 77 drones at Ukraine: 38 were shot down, more than 30 were locationally lost

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36078 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55740 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81507 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134483 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109350 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221888 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113269 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84293 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68853 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+22°
1.5m/s
28%
750 mm
Popular news

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 56055 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 66413 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74638 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 29791 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 40814 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 19205 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 36078 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 41443 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 134483 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 115445 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Petro Poroshenko

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 5554 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 5976 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 30238 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 23420 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 75076 views
Actual

Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

The Guardian

russia today launched 77 drones at Ukraine: 38 were shot down, more than 30 were locationally lost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3818 views

Today, russia attacked Ukraine with 77 drones. Ukrainian military shot down 38 Shahed, 31 drones were locationally lost. More than 130 guided aerial bombs were also launched.

russia today launched 77 drones at Ukraine: 38 were shot down, more than 30 were locationally lost

Today, the enemy launched 77 drones at Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers managed to shoot down 38, and more than 30 are locationally lost, reports UNN with reference to the Air Force Command.

Details

According to the Command, during the day on April 22, 2025, from 08.00, the enemy attacked with 77 strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 18.00, the downing of 38 Shahed-type strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 31 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators — locationally lost (without negative consequences)

 - the message says.

In addition, according to the Command, during the current day, the occupiers launched more than 130 guided aerial bombs at the territory of Ukraine, one of which hit a multi-storey building in Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Cherkasy region and Zaporizhzhia were affected.

The offer to cease fire on civilian objects remains in effect, Russia's willingness is needed: Zelenskyy on the strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia22.04.25, 16:30 • 3374 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kursk
Shahed-136
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Brent
$67.97
Bitcoin
$90,683.40
S&P 500
$5,292.42
Tesla
$240.85
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,405.06
Ethereum
$1,693.65