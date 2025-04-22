russia today launched 77 drones at Ukraine: 38 were shot down, more than 30 were locationally lost

Today, the enemy launched 77 drones at Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers managed to shoot down 38, and more than 30 are locationally lost, reports UNN with reference to the Air Force Command.

Details

According to the Command, during the day on April 22, 2025, from 08.00, the enemy attacked with 77 strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators of other types) - launch areas: Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 18.00, the downing of 38 Shahed-type strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 31 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles-imitators — locationally lost (without negative consequences) - the message says.

In addition, according to the Command, during the current day, the occupiers launched more than 130 guided aerial bombs at the territory of Ukraine, one of which hit a multi-storey building in Zaporizhzhia.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region, Cherkasy region and Zaporizhzhia were affected.

The offer to cease fire on civilian objects remains in effect, Russia's willingness is needed: Zelenskyy on the strikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia