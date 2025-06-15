Russia targeted Boeing offices in Kyiv during massive airstrike - Financial Times

The office premises used by Boeing in the capital of Ukraine suffered serious damage as a result of one of the largest Russian airstrikes, which had signs of a targeted strike on a well-known American aerospace giant. Despite the destruction, the company announced that there were no disruptions in operation and the safety of employees was preserved. This is reported by Financial Times reports UNN.

Details

The building used by Boeing in Kyiv was heavily damaged in a recent large-scale Russian air raid, which appeared to be a deliberate strike on the American aerospace company - six sources familiar with the situation report.

This can also be seen in the photographs obtained by the Financial Times.

According to two Boeing employees, three Ukrainian officials and the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (ACC), the building was among the targets that were hit on Sunday evening during one of the most intense shellings.

Images published online by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and verified by the Financial Times show serious damage to the building and rescuers extinguishing a fire inside, the publication said.

"Despite the damage to the building in Kyiv, as a result of the attack on Monday, "no disruption in work" occurred," Andriy Koryagin, Boeing's Deputy General Director for Operations in Ukraine, told the Financial Times.

Addition

Boeing is one of the most famous American companies present in Ukraine, its activities are largely focused on engineering and technical support.

It cooperates with the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer "Antonov", known for the production of heavy transport aircraft, including military ones. Boeing executives met with their colleagues from "Antonov" and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine earlier this year to discuss new joint ventures.

Last year, Boeing and Antonov signed a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities for cooperation on defense-related projects. This cooperation was further discussed at the Munich Security Conference in February, when Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Steve Parker, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Acting President of Boeing for Defense, Space and Security.

The central issue of the meeting was cooperation in the production of ammunition and air strike systems. The parties paid special attention to the prospect of joint production of unmanned aerial systems – said the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine at the time.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on the attack, noting that the company prioritizes the safety of its employees, none of whom were injured during the bombing. The spokesman praised the resilience of the staff who worked in difficult and dangerous conditions.

The company employed more than 1,000 people throughout Ukraine and continued to operate largely unhindered in the country, despite more than three years of Russia's full-scale war - said one of the employees and ACC President Andy Hunder.

Another Boeing employee said the company is actively recruiting for positions in Ukraine. A job posting published on June 2 stated that the company is looking for an interior design and aircraft certification manager to work in Kyiv.

US reaction

The apparent targeting of such a well-known American company may enrage Trump, who has admitted to becoming increasingly frustrated with Moscow.

Russian strikes on American companies in Ukraine are another example of Putin's disregard for US peace efforts. The fact that Russia is attacking American business underscores the importance of further US involvement - both in peace efforts and in the security of Ukraine and the rest of Europe - said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in an interview with the Financial Times.

This strike may also raise questions about whether Russia is expanding its operations to include Western companies linked to Ukraine's defense and aviation sectors.

Let us remind you

UNN reported: on the night of Saturday, May 24, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and strike UAVs. Air defense is working in the capital. Fragments, fires were recorded in a number of districts of the city. There are victims.

On the night of May 25, Kyiv was attacked by missiles and UAVs, there is damage in the Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi districts.

On the night of June 10 Kyiv was subjected to a massive drone attack. Fragments fell in Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts, there are wounded, damages and fires.

