Russia switches to larger tankers amid increased oil supplies to China - Bloomberg

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
02:05 PM • 918 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5748 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 6824 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22137 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 18799 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 17871 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17632 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16488 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22627 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40837 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
85%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 8994 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 7040 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 21625 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 10611 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 14887 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5748 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 22137 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 43735 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 63310 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 66500 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 4152 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 23790 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 21575 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 22324 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 40391 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Starlink
9K720 Iskander

Russia switches to larger tankers amid increased oil supplies to China - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Russia is changing its oil supply logistics, redirecting it from small to large tankers for transportation to China. This is happening due to reduced purchases by India, which leads to an increase in supplies to China.

Russia switches to larger tankers amid increased oil supplies to China - Bloomberg

Russia is changing its oil supply chain to cope with the growing volume of supplies to China, redirecting some shipments from small tankers to large ones at a new offshore point for a longer journey east, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

For most of the past few years, India received the bulk of seaborne cargo from Moscow, but it has since reduced its involvement, making way for China and prompting Russia to transship oil onto large tankers capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels, the publication writes.

According to tracking platforms Vortex Ltd. and Kpler, since December, about 6.3-6.9 million barrels of Urals crude oil – the country's flagship grade – have been transported on small tankers through European waters and the Suez Canal into the Red Sea, and then transshipped onto four very large shuttle tankers. This offshore area is a well-developed location for offshore transshipments.

Ship-to-ship oil transshipment – and the use of larger Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) – indicate a shift in buyer profiles: Beijing is taking more oil, while Indian refineries are reducing volumes, Vortexa reports. "This indicates a growing reliance on China as the primary market for Russian Urals oil," said analyst Anna Zhminko.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago and waves of sanctions, Moscow has demonstrated an ability to redirect its oil exports to maintain trade, even if it incurs additional costs and detours, the publication writes. Recent pressure from the US on Urals oil supplies to India has led to China taking up some of the shortfall, the publication notes.

"The change is evident in the volumes," the publication writes. According to monitoring data, Russian oil supplies to Chinese ports in the first 18 days of February increased to 2.09 million barrels per day. This increase – from 1.72 million barrels per day for all of January and 1.39 million in December – more than offset the decline in supplies to India, the publication indicates.

The use of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) is economically viable given the significantly greater distance from Russia to China. Larger vessels can also be a more economical floating storage if a buyer for the cargo cannot be found.

The use of the Red Sea as a transshipment point for Russian oil has resulted from closer scrutiny of traditional ports, including areas north of the Suez Canal, or sometimes off the coasts of Greece or Malta. In the Middle East, the presence of the US Navy has apparently reduced the attractiveness of transshipment near Oman.

""Sahara" – a 2007-built supertanker under US sanctions – was one of the very large tankers that recently transshipped off the Sinai Peninsula, taking on oil delivered by Suezmax and Aframax tankers. It then unloaded a 1.7 million barrel cargo off the coast of Nakhodka in Russia's Far East onto other tankers, which, in turn, delivered the oil to China," the publication states.

In total, the oil transportation took about three months from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, compared to the five to six weeks it usually takes, the publication writes.

The contact details of the managing company and owner of "Sahara", HS Nellis Ltd., based in Liberia, are reportedly missing from the Equasis maritime database.

Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - Bloomberg24.02.26, 03:47 • 21214 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World