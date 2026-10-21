Russia struck gas production infrastructure in the Kharkiv region with a drone — Naftogaz

Photo: t.me/NaftogazUA

Russia attacked Naftogaz’s gas infrastructure in the Kharkiv region on the morning of October 21. This was reported by the Naftogaz Group, UNN writes.

This morning, Russia once again attacked the gas production infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region. An enemy drone struck one of the installations at a production site - Naftogaz reported.

The company reported that "due to the security situation, it is currently impossible to assess the consequences of the strike."

"The Russians continue to systematically attack oil and gas infrastructure. Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has carried out strikes on Naftogaz Group facilities more than 400 times, which is twice as many as last year," said Serhii Fedorenko, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure, railway, shopping centers and residential buildings since the night - Koretskyi outlined the consequences

In addition, according to the Ministry of Energy, "this night and morning, Russia once again launched strikes on energy infrastructure. Facilities in the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv, Volyn, and Odesa regions came under attack. Unfortunately, as a result of these strikes, some Ukrainian families were left without electricity." As stated, restoration work is ongoing in the Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions following previous attacks on energy infrastructure. Energy workers managed to restore power to most consumers who had been disconnected as a result of the attacks.

The situation also remains difficult, as noted by the Ministry of Energy, in frontline and border regions. Due to constant shelling and hostilities, new power outages were reported in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions as of the morning of October 21.

Due to grid restrictions caused by Russian attacks, hourly electricity outage schedules and capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are in effect in some regions today.