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Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure, railway, shopping centers and residential buildings since the night - Koretskyi outlined the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

On the night of October 21, Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions and civilian infrastructure. At least four people were killed.

Russia has been attacking energy infrastructure, railway, shopping centers and residential buildings since the night - Koretskyi outlined the consequences

Since the night, Russia has been continuously striking energy infrastructure, railways, shopping centers, and residential areas. As of the morning of October 21, the enemy had attacked energy facilities in four regions. In the Black Sea, a drone attacked a merchant vessel. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on social media, UNN writes.

Since the night, Russia has been continuously striking energy infrastructure, railways, shopping centers, and residential buildings

- Koretskyi wrote.

According to him, in Kyiv, a drone hit a 24-story building. Two people were killed. In the Kharkiv region, in Korotych, the strike destroyed private homes. Two people were killed and 11 wounded, including two children. In Kremenchuk, a university building was hit, while in Uman, a shopping center was struck. There are wounded in the Poltava, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

The Russians attacked energy facilities in the Kyiv, Volyn, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions. Civilian enterprises in the Volyn, Lviv, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions were also hit. In the Black Sea, a drone attacked a merchant vessel

- the Prime Minister noted.

The situation in Kyiv

As reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, 2 people were killed in the Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of the enemy's morning attack on the capital on October 21. Two people were injured. Medics hospitalized both wounded people.

According to DTEK, emergency power outages are being implemented in parts of Kyiv's Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts at Ukrenergo's command. Scheduled outages are in effect in other districts of the capital.

In Kyiv, two people killed in Russia's morning attack, emergency power outages in effect21.10.26, 08:53 • 2614 views

Julia Shramko

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