In Kyiv, two people killed in Russia's morning attack, emergency power outages in effect

In Kyiv, two people were killed in the morning Russian attack on October 21. Emergency power outages are occurring due to the enemy strike. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the energy company DTEK, UNN writes.

Kyiv: two people killed as a result of the morning Russian attack - the State Emergency Service reported.

The State Emergency Service reported the consequences in three districts of the capital:

in the Sviatoshynskyi district, the enemy attack caused a fire in an apartment on the level of the 20th floor of a high-rise building. The fire covered an area of approximately 70 sq. m, and the apartment's structures were partially destroyed. While clearing the rubble, rescuers discovered the bodies of two people;

in the Desnianskyi district, 7 parked cars caught fire in the courtyard of a high-rise building. The fire was extinguished over an area of 50 sq. m;

in the Solomianskyi district, a fall was recorded in an open area.

Emergency outages

Kyiv: emergency outages are being recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi district due to the enemy attack - DTEK stated.

Schedules are in effect in other districts of the capital.

DTEK also reported that in the Kyiv region, emergency outages are being recorded in the Bucha district due to the enemy attack. Stabilization schedules are in effect in other districts.

As noted, power engineers are already working to restore electricity to everyone as quickly as possible.