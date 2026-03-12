Russia spreads fake news on behalf of ISW about Ukraine selling Western weapons - CPD

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 1526 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
03:30 PM • 5036 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 9330 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM • 7174 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 9018 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 10822 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 20108 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 38621 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 48346 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 57908 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.4m/s
49%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhotoMarch 12, 07:59 AM • 42302 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 40849 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 35765 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 19076 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectors12:32 PM • 28999 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 9326 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors use01:41 PM • 10001 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor market01:32 PM • 10055 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 35794 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 40880 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Romania
United States
Iran
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 4154 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 4370 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 19104 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 45346 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 33751 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Gold

Russia spreads fake news on behalf of ISW about Ukraine selling Western weapons - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Russian propaganda created a fake video about weapons from Ukraine allegedly ending up in the Middle East. ISW and partners do not confirm any facts of theft.

Russia spreads fake news on behalf of ISW about Ukraine selling Western weapons - CPD

Russian propaganda has intensified a disinformation campaign about Ukraine allegedly "selling Western weapons on the black market," using the context of events in the Middle East. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

According to the CPD, pro-Russian accounts on social networks are spreading a video, allegedly created by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which claims that Ukraine allegedly sold Western weapons on the black market, and now these weapons are being used in the conflict in the Middle East.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted: in fact, this video is not available on the official resources of the ISW.

This is a typical tactic of Russian propaganda - creating fake content under the guise of materials from authoritative Western media, organizations or analytical centers.

The lie about "Ukraine selling Western weapons" has been promoted by Russian propaganda since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. During all this time, no evidence of such accusations has appeared - constant monitoring by partners and regular checks do not reveal violations in Ukraine's use of Western weapons.

 - the post says.

Recall

Russian propaganda continues a coordinated disinformation campaign against Ukraine. For this, the occupiers use the context of events in the Middle East to spread their narratives.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine