Russia spreads fake news on behalf of ISW about Ukraine selling Western weapons - CPD

Russian propaganda has intensified a disinformation campaign about Ukraine allegedly "selling Western weapons on the black market," using the context of events in the Middle East. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to the CPD, pro-Russian accounts on social networks are spreading a video, allegedly created by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which claims that Ukraine allegedly sold Western weapons on the black market, and now these weapons are being used in the conflict in the Middle East.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted: in fact, this video is not available on the official resources of the ISW.

This is a typical tactic of Russian propaganda - creating fake content under the guise of materials from authoritative Western media, organizations or analytical centers.

The lie about "Ukraine selling Western weapons" has been promoted by Russian propaganda since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. During all this time, no evidence of such accusations has appeared - constant monitoring by partners and regular checks do not reveal violations in Ukraine's use of Western weapons. - the post says.

Russian propaganda continues a coordinated disinformation campaign against Ukraine. For this, the occupiers use the context of events in the Middle East to spread their narratives.