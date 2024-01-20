Russia shoots down drones in Smolensk and Tula regions

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian Ministry of Regional Security, air defense systems shot down one aircraft-type drone over the Smolensk region and another in the sky over the Tula region, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the drone was shot down in the Smolensk region on January 20 at about 23:50 local time, and in the sky over the Tula region, the drone was allegedly shot down at night.

According to preliminary information, there was no damage to infrastructure and no casualties.

Recall

On the evening of January 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a drone was shot down in the Oryol region.

A drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot in Russia