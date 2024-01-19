A drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot in Russia

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Klinets, Bryansk region of Russia, after a drone attack, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said, UNN reports .

Details

According to the governor of the region, the airplane-type drone was allegedly suppressed by electronic warfare.

"During the destruction of the aerial target, a munition was dropped on the territory of the Klinets oil depot," the official wrote on Telegram.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The fire engulfed several tanks at the oil depot. Rescuers and firefighters are working at the scene.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the drone was shot down around seven in the morning on January 19.

Addendum

The day before, UNN reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense conducted a special operation during which Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in the Leningrad region of Russia on the night of January 18.