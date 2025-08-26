Russia shares technologies with China that can be used for war against Taiwan - Center for Defense Strategies

DefenseMirror reports that Russia is helping China create an amphibious operations control system codenamed Sword. This may be happening as part of preparations for a war against Taiwan, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

According to DefenseMirror, Moscow is helping Beijing create an amphibious operations control system codenamed Sword. These are water and air operations that can be carried out in the context of a potential war in Asia. - Kovalenko said.

Kovalenko reported that in June 2024, Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport signed a contract with the Chinese company CETC International for €4.284 million to transfer technical documentation necessary for the development of the Sword system.

The project covers hardware and software – from command and staff vehicles and communication systems to field command posts, amphibious combat vehicles, and personal equipment.

The goal is to ensure reliable data transmission and real-time force coordination at all levels – from corps to rank-and-file military personnel. - Kovalenko explained.

It is noted that this system will be integrated into Chinese armored vehicles CSК131А Dongfeng Mengshi. At the time of the document leak, Russia had completed the preliminary and technical design stages. Currently, prototypes are being created and tested at the training ground.

Currently, 60 servicemen of the People's Liberation Army of China are undergoing training in parallel. It includes both theoretical and practical training: 152 hours of lectures, 130 hours of group classes, and 150 hours of practical exercises with R-187VE, R-188E, and InmarSat-BGAN Explorer 727 radio stations.

Part of the training takes place at Tulatochmash, where simulators are used. The Sword system allows displaying the positions of friendly and enemy forces in real time, as well as coordinating artillery and air strikes via digital tablets.

Analysts believe that this preparation is for a future war against Taiwan and to stretch Western forces.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that during a personal conversation, Chinese leader Xi Jinping assured him that there were no plans for forceful pressure on Taiwan as long as Trump remained in power.