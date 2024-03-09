Russia says it shot down 47 drones overnight

Over the Rostov region, 41 UAVs were shot down, six more in other regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Over Rostov region, 41 airplane-type UAVs were destroyed, over Volgograd region - 3, over Kursk region - 2, over Belgorod region - 1. The Defense Ministry does not provide information on casualties or damage.

AddendumAddendum

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev reported that Taganrog was subjected to massive attacks. According to him, they were repelled by air defense. An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who was involved in the cleanup on the ground, was injured. He is hospitalized and his life is not in danger.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit , reportedthat a UAV had crashed into a polyclinic in Kursk. No one was injured, but due to the threat of an explosion, patients in the intensive care unit in a neighboring hospital building were evacuated. The staff and other patients were sent to a safe place.

An explosion occurs at one of Severstal's largest steel plants in russia: authorities claim a drone attack