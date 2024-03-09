$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia says it shot down 47 drones overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90376 views

Russia reports that it shot down 47 drones overnight over various regions, including 41 in Rostov, some of which were damaged, but no casualties were reported.

Russia says it shot down 47 drones overnight

Over the Rostov region, 41 UAVs were shot down, six more in other regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

Over Rostov region, 41 airplane-type UAVs were destroyed, over Volgograd region - 3, over Kursk region - 2, over Belgorod region - 1. The Defense Ministry does not provide information on casualties or damage.

AddendumAddendum

Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev reported that Taganrog was subjected to massive attacks. According to him, they were repelled by air defense. An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who was involved in the cleanup on the ground, was injured. He is hospitalized and his life is not in danger.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit , reportedthat a UAV had crashed into a polyclinic in Kursk. No one was injured, but due to the threat of an explosion, patients in the intensive care unit in a neighboring hospital building were evacuated. The staff and other patients were sent to a safe place.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

