$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 5906 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 18179 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 24347 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 170132 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 160267 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166670 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215086 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247888 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153671 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371314 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

An explosion occurs at one of Severstal's largest steel plants in russia: authorities claim a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29201 views

An explosion occurred at the Severstal metallurgical plant in the Vologda region of russia, which the authorities called a drone attack. However, the company reported a "technical incident" at the plant.

An explosion occurs at one of Severstal's largest steel plants in russia: authorities claim a drone attack

In the Vologda region of russia , an explosion occurred on the territory of the Severstal metallurgical holding. Local authorities claimed a drone attack. UNN reports with reference to a local official. 

Details

It is noted that this morning an unknown drone hit the territory of the Severstal enterprise in the area of the blast furnace. Local authorities assure that there were no casualties.

The russians say that the blast furnace has not been disrupted, and the company is operating normally. 

The GUR confirms the explosion of a railway bridge in the Samara region of Russia04.03.24, 09:03 • 60816 views

Addendum

Meanwhile, the company says the explosion was a "technical incident.

This morning, a technological incident occurred at CherMK's blast furnace production facility. No one was injured. One of the units has been put out of service for the previously scheduled repair. The causes of the incident are being investigated

- reported the press service of Severstal, which owns the company.

For reference

Cherepovets Steel is one of the largest steel plants not only in russia but also in the world. It is a key asset of Severstal's steel division and employs 23,000 people. Severstal is subject to sanctions imposed by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine managed to hit the Gubkin oil depot in the village of Dovhe, Belgorod region of russia

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New Zealand
Australia
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11