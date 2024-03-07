An explosion occurs at one of Severstal's largest steel plants in russia: authorities claim a drone attack

In the Vologda region of russia , an explosion occurred on the territory of the Severstal metallurgical holding. Local authorities claimed a drone attack. UNN reports with reference to a local official.

Details

It is noted that this morning an unknown drone hit the territory of the Severstal enterprise in the area of the blast furnace. Local authorities assure that there were no casualties.

The russians say that the blast furnace has not been disrupted, and the company is operating normally.

Addendum

Meanwhile, the company says the explosion was a "technical incident.

This morning, a technological incident occurred at CherMK's blast furnace production facility. No one was injured. One of the units has been put out of service for the previously scheduled repair. The causes of the incident are being investigated - reported the press service of Severstal, which owns the company.

For reference

Cherepovets Steel is one of the largest steel plants not only in russia but also in the world. It is a key asset of Severstal's steel division and employs 23,000 people. Severstal is subject to sanctions imposed by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine managed to hit the Gubkin oil depot in the village of Dovhe, Belgorod region of russia