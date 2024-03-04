$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

The GUR confirms the explosion of a railway bridge in the Samara region of Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60816 views

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on March 4, 2024, a railway bridge over the Chapayevka River in the Samara region of Russia was blown up, paralyzing train traffic.

The GUR confirms the explosion of a railway bridge in the Samara region of Russia

A railway bridge over the Chapayevka River was blown up in the Samara region of Russia this morning, paralyzing train traffic, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Monday, UNN reported

 The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirms that a railway bridge over the Chapayevka River in the Samara region of Russia has been damaged. On March 4, 2024, at about 6:00 a.m., the bridge was damaged by blowing up its power structures

- the DIU said in a statement.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the railway line was used by the Russian Federation  to transport military cargo, including engineering ammunition produced by the Polimer plant in Chapayevsk, Samara region.

"Given the nature of the damage to the railroad bridge, its use in the next few weeks is impossible," the GUR said. 

Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred on a railway bridge in the Samara region of Russia. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
