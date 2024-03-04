The GUR confirms the explosion of a railway bridge in the Samara region of Russia

A railway bridge over the Chapayevka River was blown up in the Samara region of Russia this morning, paralyzing train traffic, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Monday, UNN reported.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirms that a railway bridge over the Chapayevka River in the Samara region of Russia has been damaged. On March 4, 2024, at about 6:00 a.m., the bridge was damaged by blowing up its power structures - the DIU said in a statement.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the railway line was used by the Russian Federation to transport military cargo, including engineering ammunition produced by the Polimer plant in Chapayevsk, Samara region.

"Given the nature of the damage to the railroad bridge, its use in the next few weeks is impossible," the GUR said.

Earlier, UNN reported that an explosion occurred on a railway bridge in the Samara region of Russia.