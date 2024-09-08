Russia says a drone attacked a fuel storage site: tanks are burning

In Russia, a drone attacked a fuel storage site in the Belgorod region. According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Gladkov, the explosion caused the tanks to catch fire, UNN reports.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a fuel storage site in Volokonovsk district using an unmanned aerial vehicle. The explosion caused the tanks to catch fire. Fire brigades are extinguishing the fire," Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, information about the consequences is being clarified. All operational services are working on the spot.

