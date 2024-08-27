ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Belgorod region governor complains about attempts by Ukrainian army to break into the region: what is known

Belgorod region governor complains about attempts by Ukrainian army to break into the region: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12207 views

Gladkov reported on attempts by the Ukrainian military to allegedly break through the border in the Belgorod region. According to him, the situation on the border is difficult. Three settlements have been attacked.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said that the Ukrainian military had broken through the border into the region. According to him, the situation on the border remains difficult. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

“There is information that the enemy is trying to break through the border of the Belgorod region. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the situation on the border remains difficult but under control. Our military is carrying out planned activities. Please remain calm and trust only official sources of information,” Gladkov wrote.

He later wrote that three settlements in the region were allegedly attacked. In the village of Petrivka, Belgorod district, a warehouse was damaged by shelling. In the village of Novoye Volokonovo in the Volokonovo district, a car was damaged after an explosive device was dropped from a UAV. In graivoronsky urban district, in the village of golovchino, a commercial facility caught fire as a result of a kamikaze drone detonation and a GAZelle parked in a garage was completely burnt down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged downing of 5 drones in two regions27.08.24, 10:01 • 10833 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

