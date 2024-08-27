Belgorod region governor complains about attempts by Ukrainian army to break into the region: what is known

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said that the Ukrainian military had broken through the border into the region. According to him, the situation on the border remains difficult. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

“There is information that the enemy is trying to break through the border of the Belgorod region. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the situation on the border remains difficult but under control. Our military is carrying out planned activities. Please remain calm and trust only official sources of information,” Gladkov wrote.

He later wrote that three settlements in the region were allegedly attacked. In the village of Petrivka, Belgorod district, a warehouse was damaged by shelling. In the village of Novoye Volokonovo in the Volokonovo district, a car was damaged after an explosive device was dropped from a UAV. In graivoronsky urban district, in the village of golovchino, a commercial facility caught fire as a result of a kamikaze drone detonation and a GAZelle parked in a garage was completely burnt down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged downing of 5 drones in two regions