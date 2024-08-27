The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the alleged downing of 5 drones in two regions

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defense allegedly shot down 5 aircraft-type UAVs over the Belgorod and Kursk regions on the night of August 27. UNN reports this with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry's post on Telegram.



Details

According to the Russian defense ministry, regular air defense systems allegedly shot down three drones overnight in the Belgorod region and two in the Kursk region.

Addendum



Meanwhile, in the skies over Ukraine overnight, 5 missiles and 60 attack drones were shot down out of 10 missiles and 81 drones launched by Russian forces, 10 "Shaheds" probably went down, one crossed the border with Belarus, and about 10 more are in the air.



