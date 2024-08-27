Oil depot fire in Rostov region enters ninth day: satellite images

Satellite imagery from August 26 shows that the fire at the Rosrezerv oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Region, is subsiding. However, the location of the fire points to a possible second drone strike on August 23. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

Satellite images of the fire at an oil depot in the Rostov region show that the flames have subsided slightly and the fire has been localized.

According to Radio Liberty, judging by the fact that the two fire centers are located quite a distance from each other, the oil depot could indeed have been hit by another drone strike on August 23, as Russian sources reported.

Recall

The oil depot started burning on the morning of August 18, after the drone arrived. According to locals, the fire reached the tanks, which caused the city to be covered in black smoke - people complain that it became difficult to breathe. More than 500 rescuers are working to eliminate the fire.

According to recent reports, the number of people injured in the fire has reached 47.

Sources of UNN reported that on the night of August 18, as a result of a Ukrainian intelligence operation, an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, which worked for the enemy military-industrial complex and supported the activities of the Russian occupation forces, was hit.