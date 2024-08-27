Oil depot fire in Rostov region enters ninth day: satellite images

ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124468 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 128787 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 211249 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160170 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156852 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144646 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205274 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112584 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193142 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 105182 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
March 1, 02:54 AM • 93449 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 68125 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 104075 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 100876 views
March 1, 04:55 AM • 54140 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 211230 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205261 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193132 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 219668 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 207498 views
Actual people
Actual places
11:06 AM • 31309 views
08:56 AM • 46094 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 153153 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 152233 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 156212 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20118 views

Satellite imagery shows that the fire at the Rosrezerv oil depot in Rostov region is subsiding. The location of the fire points to a possible second drone strike on August 23.

Satellite imagery from August 26 shows that the fire at the Rosrezerv oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Region, is subsiding. However, the location of the fire points to a possible second drone strike on August 23.  This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty. 

Details

Satellite images of the fire at an oil depot in the Rostov region show that the flames have subsided slightly and the fire has been localized. 

According to Radio Liberty, judging by the fact that the two fire centers are located quite a distance from each other, the oil depot could indeed have been hit by another drone strike on August 23, as Russian sources reported.

Recall 

The oil depot started burning on the morning of August 18, after the drone arrived. According to locals, the fire reached the tanks, which caused the city to be covered in black smoke - people complain that it became difficult to breathe. More than 500 rescuers are working to eliminate the fire

According to recent reports, the number of people injured in the fire has reached 47.

Sources of UNN reported that on the night of August 18, as a result of a Ukrainian intelligence operation, an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, which worked for the enemy military-industrial complex and supported the activities of the Russian occupation forces, was hit.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

