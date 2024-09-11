Russia reports shooting down three drones in the Murmansk region
Kyiv • UNN
The governor of Russia's Murmansk region, Andrei Chibis, reported the downing of three drones in the region. He called on residents to understand the restrictive measures imposed due to enemy drone attacks.
Three drones were shot down in the Russian Murmansk region. This was reported in the Telegram channel by the Governor of the Murmansk region Andrey Chibis, reports UNN.
"All three drones in the Murmansk region have been shot down," the Russian governor said.
In addition, Chibis called for "understanding" of restrictive measures "in connection with attacks by enemy drones.