Russia reports a UAV raid and security measures taken

Two airports in the Murmansk region introduced the “Cover” plan, and Governor Andrey Chibis announced an attack by “enemy drones.

UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.

“Our region is being attacked by enemy drones. Therefore, I ask you to understand a number of temporary restrictions that we have to introduce,” said the governor of the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation.

According to the Baza telegram channel, the “Cover” plan has been introduced at two airports in the Murmansk region. Three unidentified drones were spotted near Severomorsk.

