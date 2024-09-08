Fire breaks out at AvtoVAZ plant in Togliatti, Russia

A fire broke out at the AvtoVAZ plant in Togliatti, Russia, and employees were evacuated, UNN reports citing the 112 Telegram channel.

Details

According to 112, a fire broke out at the auto giant's metallurgical production facility in building 2 in Russia.

"The molding line caught fire on an area of 50 square meters. Employees managed to evacuate, no one was injured," the statement said.