Russia reports a massive attack on the Lipetsk region

On the night of February 13, explosions were heard near the city of Lipetsk and in the region. Air defense forces and equipment are being deployed in the region due to an attack using drones. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Igor Artamonov in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The region has been subjected to a massive UAV attack, and air defense and suppression systems are operating in the region, - the statement said.

Details

He also clarified that some districts of Lipetsk have experienced power outages.

Later, he said that as a result of the drone attack, according to Artamonov, an employee of the Lipetsk aeration station was injured. She was hospitalized.

An employee of the company was injured when a drone crashed on the territory of the Lipetsk aeration station. Emergency services are working at the scene. The victim was taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds and is being treated for all necessary injuries. The aeration station's operations are not affected, Artamonov wrote.

Local publics also wrote about the sounds of explosions heard in the region. In particular, the Telegram channel Mash reported, citing residents of Lipetsk, that there were 12 explosions in the industrial part of the city.

Residents of the city of Yelets also complained about a large number of explosions amid the drone attack.

There is speculation online that the target of the drone attack in Lipetsk may be Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.

To recap

On February 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that 35 Ukrainian drones were destroyed in different regions of Russia. The largest number of drones - 18 units - were allegedly shot down in the Kursk region.