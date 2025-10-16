Russia reported a night drone attack in several regions: Engels and Saratov with an oil refinery were hit, power outages occurred

$41.760.01
48.240.10
ukenru
05:41 AM • 13232 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 15882 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 16530 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 29279 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 51959 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 51428 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42240 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 40296 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 28684 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 21301 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
93%
755mm
Popular news
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rulesOctober 15, 10:57 PM • 14269 views
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committeeOctober 16, 01:02 AM • 14988 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers02:44 AM • 16977 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine03:03 AM • 15808 views
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK06:15 AM • 13291 views
Publications
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence07:09 AM • 2464 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 41761 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 56212 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 49670 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 49278 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Benjamin Netanyahu
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 18656 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 68248 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 46830 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 49334 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 55036 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136

Russia reported a night drone attack in several regions: Engels and Saratov with an oil refinery were hit, power outages occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

On Thursday night, Saratov and Engels were reportedly attacked by drones, leading to numerous explosions and the closure of Gagarin Airport. Power supply problems were also recorded in the Volgograd and Voronezh regions of Russia after the UAV attack.

Russia reported a night drone attack in several regions: Engels and Saratov with an oil refinery were hit, power outages occurred

Russia reported a night drone attack. Saratov and Engels were affected, and there were also problems with electricity supply in the Volgograd and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation, Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, and Telegram channels and local authorities reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Saratov / Engels were under attack, starting from 01:00 at night. The first wave was between 01:00 and 03:15 at night. Numerous explosions were recorded over the city and signs of burning in the industrial zone. The second wave was between 03:50 and 05:20 in the morning. Active air defense work was recorded. Saratov / Engels "Gagarin" airport was closed due to the activation of the "Carpet" plan.

The consequences, according to him, are being clarified.

The Telegram channel ASTRA indicated at night that residents of Saratov reported a large number of explosions, and the local airport was closed.

The Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported that "there was an arrival at the oil refinery in Saratov," which was confirmed by another monitoring Telegram channel.

ASTRA also reported that the electricity supply to several settlements in the Volgograd and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation was disrupted after a drone attack.

"The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation repelled a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region. As a result of the fall of UAV debris in the Novomykolaivskyi district on the territory of the Balashovska power line substation, a fire was recorded, which is being promptly extinguished by fire brigades. Repair services are restoring electricity supply to settlements adjacent to the substation. There are no damages to residential buildings or casualties," said Andrey Bocharov, governor of the Volgograd region.

The head of the neighboring Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, also reported a lack of electricity in the region's settlements after a UAV attack "in a neighboring region." "Several settlements remain without electricity during emergency work that began after the repulsion of a UAV attack in a neighboring region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

We will respond to Russia for every strike on people, Ukrainian attack drones are working very successfully - Zelenskyy06.10.25, 13:53 • 6030 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity