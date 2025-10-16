Russia reported a night drone attack in several regions: Engels and Saratov with an oil refinery were hit, power outages occurred

Russia reported a night drone attack. Saratov and Engels were affected, and there were also problems with electricity supply in the Volgograd and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation, Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, and Telegram channels and local authorities reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Saratov / Engels were under attack, starting from 01:00 at night. The first wave was between 01:00 and 03:15 at night. Numerous explosions were recorded over the city and signs of burning in the industrial zone. The second wave was between 03:50 and 05:20 in the morning. Active air defense work was recorded. Saratov / Engels "Gagarin" airport was closed due to the activation of the "Carpet" plan. Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram.

The consequences, according to him, are being clarified.

The Telegram channel ASTRA indicated at night that residents of Saratov reported a large number of explosions, and the local airport was closed.

The Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" reported that "there was an arrival at the oil refinery in Saratov," which was confirmed by another monitoring Telegram channel.

ASTRA also reported that the electricity supply to several settlements in the Volgograd and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation was disrupted after a drone attack.

"The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation repelled a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy infrastructure facilities in the Volgograd region. As a result of the fall of UAV debris in the Novomykolaivskyi district on the territory of the Balashovska power line substation, a fire was recorded, which is being promptly extinguished by fire brigades. Repair services are restoring electricity supply to settlements adjacent to the substation. There are no damages to residential buildings or casualties," said Andrey Bocharov, governor of the Volgograd region.

The head of the neighboring Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, also reported a lack of electricity in the region's settlements after a UAV attack "in a neighboring region." "Several settlements remain without electricity during emergency work that began after the repulsion of a UAV attack in a neighboring region," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

