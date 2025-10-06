We will respond to Russia for every strike on people, Ukrainian attack drones are working very successfully - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will respond to Russia for every strike on people, cities, and Ukrainian communities. Ukrainian attack drones – there are many of them: "Lyutyi", Fire Point, SHARK, "Bober". They work very successfully. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

We must make the cost of war absolutely unacceptable for the aggressor. We will do this. And we will respond to Russia for every strike on our people, on our cities and Ukrainian communities. Ukrainian attack drones – there are many of them: "Lyutyi", Fire Point, SHARK, "Bober" and others – are working. And they are working very successfully. You see how we do it - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukrainians supply the necessary types of drones to the front, and these are colossal volumes of production and colossal volumes of supplies.

From familiar FPVs to ground-based robotic systems - added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy reported that more than 40% of the weapons used at the front are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed to develop and present key elements of the Ukrainian arms export system by the end of the year.