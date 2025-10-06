We will respond to Russia for every strike on people, Ukrainian attack drones are working very successfully - Zelenskyy

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
10:30 AM • 3574 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7860 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13715 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33767 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23189 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32502 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61566 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75126 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90049 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 167013 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.9m/s
69%
750mm
Popular news
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 18711 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 25065 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 22485 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 15321 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13369 views
Publications
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13370 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 33767 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 167013 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 95930 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 109208 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 55737 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 52795 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 128554 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 61310 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 62980 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
Forbes
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

We will respond to Russia for every strike on people, Ukrainian attack drones are working very successfully - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia for every strike on people and cities. Ukrainian attack drones, such as "Lyutyi", Fire Point, SHARK, "Bober", are working successfully.

We will respond to Russia for every strike on people, Ukrainian attack drones are working very successfully - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will respond to Russia for every strike on people, cities, and Ukrainian communities. Ukrainian attack drones – there are many of them: "Lyutyi", Fire Point, SHARK, "Bober". They work very successfully. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

Details

We must make the cost of war absolutely unacceptable for the aggressor. We will do this. And we will respond to Russia for every strike on our people, on our cities and Ukrainian communities. Ukrainian attack drones – there are many of them: "Lyutyi", Fire Point, SHARK, "Bober" and others – are working. And they are working very successfully. You see how we do it

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukrainians supply the necessary types of drones to the front, and these are colossal volumes of production and colossal volumes of supplies.

From familiar FPVs to ground-based robotic systems

 - added Zelenskyy.

Addition

Zelenskyy reported that more than 40% of the weapons used at the front are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed to develop and present key elements of the Ukrainian arms export system by the end of the year.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine