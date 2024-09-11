With the start of the new school year, Russia has published the first textbook for schoolchildren on "unmanned aerial systems" (UAS). This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

The textbook, published by Geoscan, a drone manufacturer, and Prosvita Publishing House, is designed for 8th and 9th grade students.

Schoolchildren are expected to study the topic of drones during labor lessons. Geoscan believes that the manual will also be useful for "teachers of related disciplines, such as computer science, physics, the basics of security and defense of the homeland.

It is emphasized that the manual was created to implement the federal project "Personnel for ALS".

It is known that in 2023, Putin said that drone training courses should be included in the school curriculum, "so that from school children can learn to control, assemble, and design drones.

The National Resistance Center has found that since the beginning of the school year, a new discipline, "the basics of security and defense of the homeland," has been introduced in secondary schools in the occupied territory of Ukraine