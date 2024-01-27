Russia recruits Belarusian youth to its military universities

The Russian occupiers are trying to recruit Belarusian youth to their military universities. In particular, they hold so-called "open days" in the district centers of Belarus. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

Representatives of the Russian armed forces hold so-called "open days" in the district centers of the Republic of Belarus, where Belarusian citizens are offered to study to become officers in Russian military higher education institutions the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of heavy losses in the war against Ukraine, the Russian occupation forces have a significant shortage of junior officers. Russia is trying to remedy this by recruiting citizens of other countries, in particular Belarusians.

The National Resistance Center notes that every occupier who sets foot on Ukrainian soil will have to pay for it, regardless of where they were born.

