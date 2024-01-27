russians continue ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 95862 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124339 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127045 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168715 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167632 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272324 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177448 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166948 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148680 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241576 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104179 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 92368 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 67122 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 63532 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 75620 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272324 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226857 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238263 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124339 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102335 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102615 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119488 views
russians continue ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32092 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, russian troops are taking systematic measures to oust patriotic local residents.

Russian troops are carrying out systematic filtration measures to oust patriotic people from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of the Russian Armed Forces and the occupation administrations are conducting inspections of the apartments of people who have been banned from entering the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

After the preliminary filtration measures, the occupiers make rounds in the apartments to hand them over to the russian military. If the apartment is empty, it is currently being sealed and will be handed over either to the senior military or to russians who have come to work in the occupation administrations

- Sprotyv explained.

It is noted that the occupiers also rewrite the data of relatives of the  "banned" for control purposes.

At the same time, the occupiers continue to terrorize the local population and violate human rights26.01.24, 04:00 • 31804 views

The Center for National Resistance emphasizes that thus, the Russians continue to eradicate the patriotic population from the TOT.

Recall

The National Resistance Center said that the enemy is trying to change the demographic composition of the population in the temporarily occupied territories.

As part of the policy of replacing the indigenous population, Russians bring migrants from Central Asia to the TOT.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

