russians continue ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Russian troops are carrying out systematic filtration measures to oust patriotic people from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Representatives of the Russian Armed Forces and the occupation administrations are conducting inspections of the apartments of people who have been banned from entering the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

After the preliminary filtration measures, the occupiers make rounds in the apartments to hand them over to the russian military. If the apartment is empty, it is currently being sealed and will be handed over either to the senior military or to russians who have come to work in the occupation administrations - Sprotyv explained.

It is noted that the occupiers also rewrite the data of relatives of the "banned" for control purposes.

At the same time, the occupiers continue to terrorize the local population and violate human rights

The Center for National Resistance emphasizes that thus, the Russians continue to eradicate the patriotic population from the TOT.

The National Resistance Center said that the enemy is trying to change the demographic composition of the population in the temporarily occupied territories.

As part of the policy of replacing the indigenous population, Russians bring migrants from Central Asia to the TOT.