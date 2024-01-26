At the same time, the occupiers continue to terrorize the local population and violate human rights

In the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, the Russian occupation forces continue to systematically violate international humanitarian law by committing crimes against local residents. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

According to available information from the Ukrainian underground, a number of illegal actions against the civilian population committed by the occupation forces took place in the Donetsk region.

In particular, there are cases when Russians continue to rob the civilian population. Also, the occupiers arbitrarily occupy the housing of those people who were forced to leave the region.

