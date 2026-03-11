$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 220 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 1552 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 7164 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 12618 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 21264 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 32430 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 31728 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44062 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118111 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87448 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Russia rarely uses SRGs on the border and has changed its assault tactics - SBGSU spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

Andriy Demchenko reported a decrease in the number of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the border. The occupiers have switched to attacking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with small infantry assault units.

Russia rarely uses SRGs on the border and has changed its assault tactics - SBGSU spokesman

Russian troops hardly use sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the border with Ukraine. Instead, the enemy more actively uses small assault units to attack the positions of Ukrainian military personnel. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

If we refer to the border with Russia, where the enemy quite actively used its sabotage and reconnaissance groups, either for the purpose of reconnaissance of our defense structure, or to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders or mine the area with their own forces, then recently the number of attempts has significantly decreased.

- emphasized the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

At the same time, according to Andriy Demchenko, Russian troops have changed tactics and are using more infantry assault units.

The enemy is still concentrating on using small assault groups to expand its control along the border, but has stopped using sabotage groups. Of course, it cannot be ruled out that the enemy has completely abandoned this, because analyzing previous years, there were periods when such attempts either increased or, again, decreased. However, now the enemy is still focusing more on the use of infantry groups that would storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

- Andriy Demchenko emphasized.

Recall

The Defense Forces are trying to seize the operational initiative and for the first time since 2024, in a month, liberated more territory than the enemy captured during this time. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine