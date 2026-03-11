Russia rarely uses SRGs on the border and has changed its assault tactics - SBGSU spokesman

Russian troops hardly use sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the border with Ukraine. Instead, the enemy more actively uses small assault units to attack the positions of Ukrainian military personnel. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

If we refer to the border with Russia, where the enemy quite actively used its sabotage and reconnaissance groups, either for the purpose of reconnaissance of our defense structure, or to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders or mine the area with their own forces, then recently the number of attempts has significantly decreased. - emphasized the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service.

At the same time, according to Andriy Demchenko, Russian troops have changed tactics and are using more infantry assault units.

The enemy is still concentrating on using small assault groups to expand its control along the border, but has stopped using sabotage groups. Of course, it cannot be ruled out that the enemy has completely abandoned this, because analyzing previous years, there were periods when such attempts either increased or, again, decreased. However, now the enemy is still focusing more on the use of infantry groups that would storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. - Andriy Demchenko emphasized.

Recall

The Defense Forces are trying to seize the operational initiative and for the first time since 2024, in a month, liberated more territory than the enemy captured during this time. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.