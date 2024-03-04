Russia puts former Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan on international wanted list

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19323 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 64710 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47315 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 221481 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197434 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178849 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222949 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249665 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155502 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371719 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19734 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 64710 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 221481 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179022 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197434 views
Russia puts former Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan on international wanted list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112305 views

Russia puts Ukraine's former ambassador to Kazakhstan on the international wanted list for comments he made in support of killing Russians in the war.

Russia puts former Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan on international wanted list

A Moscow court has authorized the arrest in absentia of the former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Kazakhstan, Petro Vrublevsky. The Ukrainian diplomat was put on the federal and international wanted list. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, the court in Moscow granted the investigators' request to impose a pre-trial restraint on Ukrainian citizen Vrublevsky in the form of detention for two months.

Addendum Addendum

In August 2022, Vrublevsky said in an interview with a blogger, referring to the war in Ukraine, "We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less our children will have to kill. That's all.

The video with this phrase was widely circulated in the Kremlin media and their social media pages. Pro-Russian organizations in Kazakhstan even demanded that the ambassador be declared persona non grata.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador and protested against these statements, stating that such statements were unacceptable and incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.

Russia demanded that Kazakhstan expel the Ukrainian diplomat, but Astana asked Kyiv to replace him instead.

In October 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukraine's ambassador to Kazakhstan, Petro Vrublevsky, by decree.

Russia has put about 100 Georgians on the wanted list for helping Ukraine in the war14.02.24, 17:30 • 34643 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
