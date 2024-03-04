Russia puts former Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan on international wanted list

A Moscow court has authorized the arrest in absentia of the former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Kazakhstan, Petro Vrublevsky. The Ukrainian diplomat was put on the federal and international wanted list. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, the court in Moscow granted the investigators' request to impose a pre-trial restraint on Ukrainian citizen Vrublevsky in the form of detention for two months.

Addendum Addendum

In August 2022, Vrublevsky said in an interview with a blogger, referring to the war in Ukraine, "We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less our children will have to kill. That's all.

The video with this phrase was widely circulated in the Kremlin media and their social media pages. Pro-Russian organizations in Kazakhstan even demanded that the ambassador be declared persona non grata.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador and protested against these statements, stating that such statements were unacceptable and incompatible with the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state.

Russia demanded that Kazakhstan expel the Ukrainian diplomat, but Astana asked Kyiv to replace him instead.

In October 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Ukraine's ambassador to Kazakhstan, Petro Vrublevsky, by decree.

Russia has put about 100 Georgians on the wanted list for helping Ukraine in the war