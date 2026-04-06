Russia plans to deploy long-range drone bases in Belarus, threatening Ukraine - Forbes

Russia plans to establish bases for launching long-range drones in Belarus, which could significantly increase the threat to Ukraine. Forbes reports this, citing statements from Ukrainian authorities, as conveyed by UNN.

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According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the deployment of such facilities would allow Russia to carry out more frequent and dangerous attacks. The distance from potential bases to Kyiv is about 440 km, which reduces the reaction time of Ukrainian air defense.

According to Reuters, Moscow plans to establish at least four ground control points for drones in Belarus.

Russia intends to continue using Belarusian territory to host infrastructure for controlling long-range drones - Zelenskyy noted.

He also emphasized that Belarus is becoming increasingly involved in the war against Ukraine and called on European countries to pay attention to these risks.

It is noted that this is not the first time Belarusian territory has been used in the war. Since 2022, Russian troops have used it as a staging ground for an offensive on northern Ukraine and for missile strikes.

Furthermore, according to media reports, Russia may also deploy modern ballistic missiles in Belarus, further strengthening military cooperation between Moscow and Alexander Lukashenka's regime.

Against this backdrop, NATO countries, particularly Poland and Romania, are also closely monitoring the situation, as potential drone launches from Belarus could pose a threat to their airspace as well.

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