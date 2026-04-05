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Poland reports 96% decrease in illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4600 views

In the first quarter of 2026, only 158 attempts to breach the border were recorded. Poland achieved this result through enhanced security and new government policies.

Poland reports 96% decrease in illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus

In Poland, the number of attempts to illegally cross the border with Belarus in the first quarter of 2026 decreased by almost 96%. This was reported by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, noting that 158 such cases were recorded in January-March, compared to 3306 in the same period of 2022. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that this decrease is due to increased border security, investments in infrastructure, and the temporary suspension of the right to apply for asylum in the Belarusian direction. The ministry called this the result of the government's policy of "zero tolerance" for illegal border crossings.

Poland to extend buffer zone on border with Belarus for 3 months18.02.26, 20:58 • 5902 views

Poland maintains strict border control

In early April, Polish authorities also extended the so-called buffer zone on the border with Belarus for another three months. It operates in border areas for enhanced control and restricted access to certain sections of the border.

Poland has repeatedly stated that migration pressure in this direction is organized, and the border with Belarus is considered one of the key security challenges for the country and the EU.

Poland restricts aviation flights for three months along the border with Ukraine and Belarus06.03.26, 14:04 • 6299 views

Stepan Haftko

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