Poland to extend buffer zone on border with Belarus for 3 months

On Wednesday, February 18, the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs published a draft resolution that will extend the temporary ban on staying in the area adjacent to the border with Belarus for another three months. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

The current regulation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration introduced a temporary ban until March 4, 2026. The new project provides for its extension - from March 5 - for another 90 days.

The zone covered by the ban will include a border section more than 78 km long.

The Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the need to expand the buffer zone is due to the constant migration pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border.

The authors of the project also added that recently there has been a significant increase in cases where meteorological balloons with suspended packages of tobacco products are launched from the territory of Belarus.

Addition

Poland introduced a buffer zone on the border with Belarus on June 13, 2024.

Recall

Poland scrambled military aircraft on the night of February 17 due to Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. Polish military also recorded objects resembling balloons from the Belarusian side.