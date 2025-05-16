Russia opposed US participation in negotiations with Ukraine - Russian media

Russia opposed the presence of US representatives at direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the Russian delegation opposed the presence of US representatives at direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

In particular, there is no confirmation that US representatives want to be present at the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that today, May 15, negotiations will take place between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, with the participation of representatives of Turkey and the United States, and told what is currently known about them.