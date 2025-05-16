Russia opposed US participation in negotiations with Ukraine - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian delegation opposed the presence of US representatives at direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. The information was reported by Russian media.
Russia opposed the presence of US representatives at direct negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.
Details
According to reports, the Russian delegation opposed the presence of US representatives at direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
In particular, there is no confirmation that US representatives want to be present at the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that today, May 15, negotiations will take place between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, with the participation of representatives of Turkey and the United States, and told what is currently known about them.