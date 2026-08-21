The Kremlin continues its propaganda campaign, attempting to impose an alternative reality on the world regarding the "Scythian gold." The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian diplomats opened a photo exhibition in the premises of the Russian Embassy in Washington with the provocative title "Crimean Gold: "Civilized" Europe Plunders Russian Treasures."

Russia's claims about the "theft" of historical valuables are entirely baseless. In 2023, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, following almost a decade of litigation, finally ruled that the collection of artifacts known as the "Scythian gold" is a state-owned part of the Museum Fund of Ukraine, rather than the property of Crimean museums occupied by Russia. In November 2023, the collection was officially and lawfully returned to Kyiv - the CCD points out.

There, they believe that through such propaganda events, the Kremlin seeks to create a false perception among Western audiences that the lawful court decision to return the "Scythian gold" to Ukraine was a "plunder."

"Earlier, the Center reported on the Russians holding a similar manipulative exhibition in Moscow. Now the Kremlin is attempting to export this propaganda toolkit to the West," the statement reads.

To remind you

In the Luhansk region, the occupiers created a council to promote propaganda and control people's worldviews. Russian military personnel and local collaborators joined the commissions.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, culture has turned into military propaganda - CNS