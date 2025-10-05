In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast, "cultural activity" has turned into military propaganda: instead of exhibitions and performances, there are propaganda expositions and plays about the war, glorifying the Russian invaders. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the so-called "Ministry of Culture of the DNR" reported on work that has nothing to do with art.

Instead of cultural development, there are exhibitions and performances about the war, glorifying Russian occupiers and deceased terrorists. Among the "achievements" are projects such as "Heroes of the SVO – Pride of Russia," "To the Sounds of Cannonade," and "Miner's Daughter." - the message says.

The Center for National Resistance emphasized that this is not enlightenment, but propaganda aimed at legalizing the occupation and justifying crimes.

Recall

